Cub Tracks adjusts the focus

So here’s what we know so far, or at least, one scenario...

P (SP)

Stroman, Taillon, Steele, Wesneski, Smyly (Hendricks). 5 (6)

P (RP)

Alzolay, Assad, Boxberger, Fulmer, (Hughes), Merryweather, Rucker, Thompson. 7 (8)

C

Barnhart, Gomes, Torrens 3

IF

Hoerner, Hosmer, Madrigal, Mastrobuoni, Rios, Swanson, Wisdom 7

OF

Bellinger, Happ, Mancini, Suzuki 4

26 (28)

26 man — 26. Hendricks and Hughes will require moves to fit them on the roster. As always, we await developments. Torrens can man other positions than catcher.

Coming soon to a field near you: Dansby dingers!@LieutenantDans7 pic.twitter.com/0BvcTg0Mu7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 27, 2023

Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run in a minor league game today at the back fields of Sloan Park. #Cubs | @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/GlQ6N500Oj — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 27, 2023

#cubs Kyle Hendricks took care of everyone who asked for autographs and pictures. Made their weekends. pic.twitter.com/tvV3gd1dcw — John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) March 27, 2023

