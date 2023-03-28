The Cubs are adding new food choices at Wrigley Field

The 2023 MLB season, which begins Thursday, is the first “normal” season we’ve had since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were affected by the pandemic, and last year MLB’s lockout prevented teams from making plans for the season until the last minute.

With more time to prepare this year, the Cubs have added quite a number of new food choices at the ballpark. The menu includes what the team is calling “globally inspired flavors.”

Here are some of them.

Crispy Chicken Torta: Homestyle crispy chicken, mayo ancho cabbage, cotija cheese on a torta roll. This is pictured at the top of this post.

Crispy Chicken Bao Bun: Crispy chicken thigh, Thai chili sauce, baby arugula, cucumber and carrot on a bao bun.

Greek Loaded Fries: Gyro meat, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini and feta cream sauce on a bed of crispy steak fries in a souvenir helmet.

Burger Brat: Split bratwurst filled with brat-seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, yellow mustard and sauerkraut on a brioche bun.

Quesabirria: Barbacoa, Spanish onions, Chihuahua cheese on a crispy flour tortilla with ancho chili sauce.

Souvenir Beer Bat: 26 oz. souvenir cup can be filled with beer selection available at some concession stand bars.

These all sound pretty tasty. In addition, the Cubs have switched from Pepsi products at Wrigley to Coke products. As part of a new partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, the Marquee Classics concession stand, which is located directly behind home plate, will be renamed the “Billy Goat Tavern” for the first homestand and will serve classic fare from the Chicago institution. On Opening Day, cast members from The Second City will recreate the famous late-night comedy sketch.

Lastly, there will be plenty of Chicago favorites as usual at the ballpark, including Vienna Beef hot dogs, Home Run Inn Pizza, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Hot Doug’s (in the bleachers) and Lillie’s Q.

Opening Day is almost here