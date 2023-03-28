MLB Opening Day is almost here

It’s been a long winter without baseball, but Thursday, March 30, Major League Baseball will begin its regular season with all 30 teams in action.

You already know that the Cubs and Brewers will be playing at Wrigley Field Thursday at 1:20 p.m. CT. Much more on that to come here on this site before the first pitch of the Cubs’ 2023 season is thrown by Marcus Stroman — and tickets are still available via Stubhub — but I thought you’d like to see a few things about some of the other first-day matchups.

Giants vs. Yankees, 12:05 p.m. CT. It’ll be the first time the Giants have played in Yankee Stadium since 2016, and the first time ever that they’ve opened the season there. Logan Webb will throw for the visitors, Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Blue Jays at Cardinals, 3:10 p.m. CT. With Adam Wainwright on the shelf, Miles Mikolas gets the call on Opening Day against Toronto ace Alek Manoah.

White Sox at Astros, 6:08 p.m. CT. The “08” in the time gives you the clue that this will be a featured national game on ESPN. For the Sox, it’ll mean they will face their former first baseman, Jose Abreu, on Opening Day.

Here are all the Opening Day pitching matchups.

Can’t wait for baseball!