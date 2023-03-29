 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Almost Opening Day

Opening Day is just one day away. Did we learn anything from Spring Training? A look ahead. Sergio Romo retires in style.

By Josh Timmers
Fenway Park Opening Day Logo Painting Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

This is the final OTC of the winter. Starting tomorrow, we’ll have real games to talk about.

I don’t care who has the best major league ballpark giveaways this summer. I just want to know who can get me an Iowa Cubs Caitlin Clark bobblehead giveaway this summer and how much I’m going to have to pay them.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Play Ball!

