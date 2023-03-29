Outside The Confines: Almost Opening Day

This is the final OTC of the winter. Starting tomorrow, we’ll have real games to talk about.

I don’t care who has the best major league ballpark giveaways this summer. I just want to know who can get me an Iowa Cubs Caitlin Clark bobblehead giveaway this summer and how much I’m going to have to pay them.

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023

Every time a kid asked Sergio Romo for an autograph in spring training he asked them to sign his hat first. He wore this to the mound tonight: pic.twitter.com/O3CXB5BLyr — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 28, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Play Ball!