Cubs vs. Padres at Peoria preview, Friday 3/3, 7:40 CT

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Swanson SS, Mancini RF, Gomes C, Rios 3B, Mervis 1B, Morel CF, Bote DH, Z. Davis LF

The “Davis” in left is Zach Davis, who is 28 and who split last year between Iowa and Tennessee. Career minor league record here.

Padres lineup:

Grisham CF, Cronenworth 2B, Machado 3B, Cruz DH, Carpenter 1B, Nola C, Kohlwey LF, Azocar RF, Merrill SS

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs, making his spring debut. Other Cubs pitchers today: Adbert Alzolay, Javier Assad, Brad Boxberger, Nick Burdi, Jeremiah Estrada and Cam Sanders.

Julio Teheran will start for the Padres. Other San Diego pitchers tonight: Nabil Crismatt, Anderson Espinoza, Domingo Tapia, Aaron Brooks and Jose Castillo.

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #Cubs (3-4) at #Padres (4-3):

Tony Randazzo, Mark Ripperger, Nate Tomlinson, David Arrieta (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:40 pm

Venue: Peoria Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 3, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Padres market territories). There will be a radio broadcast with the Padres announcers on KWFN 97.3, which should be available on MLB Audio. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there wil be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 8 a.m. CT. Saturday morning.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For tonight, that will be 7:35 p.m. CT and 9:10 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.