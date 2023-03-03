 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A familiar polo shirt

You know you watch too much baseball when...

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: FEB 17 Phillies Spring Training Workout Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spring training is underway. Games are on TV, I know this because in my office today I loudly declared “oh hey, there’s Dave Dombrowski!” and my non-baseball fan co-worker said, “oh, is that a player?” and I questioned every life decision I’d ever made up to that point.

We’re beginning to see what changes are happening with the addition of the pitch clock and the banned shift, and Rob Manfred must be thrilled, because games are getting shorter and batting averages are going up, which according to him is how baseball gets more exciting and gains new fans.

We’ve still got a ways to go before we see how this actually shapes up over the season, but it has certainly been interesting to watch.

Now, on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...