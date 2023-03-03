Outside The Confines: A familiar polo shirt

Spring training is underway. Games are on TV, I know this because in my office today I loudly declared “oh hey, there’s Dave Dombrowski!” and my non-baseball fan co-worker said, “oh, is that a player?” and I questioned every life decision I’d ever made up to that point.

We’re beginning to see what changes are happening with the addition of the pitch clock and the banned shift, and Rob Manfred must be thrilled, because games are getting shorter and batting averages are going up, which according to him is how baseball gets more exciting and gains new fans.

We’ve still got a ways to go before we see how this actually shapes up over the season, but it has certainly been interesting to watch.

Now, on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.