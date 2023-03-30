Filed under: Stream Chicago Cubs game threads Cubs vs. Brewers Opening Day 3/30 game threads All the game threads for Opening Day are right here. Contributors: Al Yellon / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Cubs vs. Brewers Opening Day 3/30 game threads Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 1 Total Update Since Mar 30, 2023, 11:30am CDT Follow this stream March 30 Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Thursday 3/30, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue / new It’s Opening Day! / new