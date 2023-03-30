 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Open Season

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. It’s here! Opening Day at Wrigley! Play Ball!

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, here it is, Opening Day. Marcus Stroman is scheduled to ascend to the mound and deliver an assortment of sinkers, much like a Polish restaurant would do, but not quite as tasty. The Cubs will be fielding a lineup with a lot of changes (and one would hope, improvements) from last year’s starting nine.

“I’m excited to get to Wrigley,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “And transition into this season and this amazing journey we get to go on together.” — MLB.com.

Optimism does NOT reign. The Cubs are generally looked at as a maybe-they-get-to-.500 team by the prognosticators. Predicting that the Cubs will improve five to ten games better than last year seems pretty reasonable given their enhancements and distance from the tank baseline. They seem unlikely to be worse than 2022 and could, if things fall right, be MUCH better. The rest, like a zombie television show, (is) remains to be seen.

Matt Mervis is likely an Eric Hosmer slump away from Chicago (Or is he? See below). Brennen Davis is on the next step. We should see both players this year, and Christopher Morel as well. The Iowa shuttle will be in operation, and a good bit of the 40-man roster will take the field at one point or another. Success will determine the length of their stays.

