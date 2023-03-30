Cub Tracks’ Open Season

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, here it is, Opening Day. Marcus Stroman is scheduled to ascend to the mound and deliver an assortment of sinkers, much like a Polish restaurant would do, but not quite as tasty. The Cubs will be fielding a lineup with a lot of changes (and one would hope, improvements) from last year’s starting nine.

“I’m excited to get to Wrigley,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “And transition into this season and this amazing journey we get to go on together.” — MLB.com.

Optimism does NOT reign. The Cubs are generally looked at as a maybe-they-get-to-.500 team by the prognosticators. Predicting that the Cubs will improve five to ten games better than last year seems pretty reasonable given their enhancements and distance from the tank baseline. They seem unlikely to be worse than 2022 and could, if things fall right, be MUCH better. The rest, like a zombie television show, (is) remains to be seen.

Matt Mervis is likely an Eric Hosmer slump away from Chicago (Or is he? See below). Brennen Davis is on the next step. We should see both players this year, and Christopher Morel as well. The Iowa shuttle will be in operation, and a good bit of the 40-man roster will take the field at one point or another. Success will determine the length of their stays.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Highest attended #SpringTraining venue in the Cactus League. ⚾️



THANK YOU FANS for another amazing spring at Sloan Park! pic.twitter.com/6AF14KJcrX — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 28, 2023

Dansby Swanson says he gets butterflies every opening day and plans to soak in tomorrow: “It’s so special. You can’t take them for granted. You never know how much longer you have in the game. It’s truly a blessing to be part of something like this.” #Cubs pic.twitter.com/BtQRjoozVq — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 29, 2023

With Opening Day tomorrow, I interviewed #Cubs organist @JohnBenedeck for the @FlyTheW670 podcast on his passion for music, getting his dream job, and being able to play songs for each situation that comes up in a game!

Click on the link and subscribe https://t.co/GpAQXYuDCy pic.twitter.com/98xOBbJtQH — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) March 29, 2023

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!