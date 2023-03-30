Cubs announce Opening Day roster

The Cubs announced their Opening Day 26-man roster this morning in advance of today’s contest with the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. was selected from Triple-A Iowa to make the final spot on the team.

Additionally, the Cuba placed two pitchers on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 27: right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain) and left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation). Outfielder Seiya Suzuki was placed on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

Here’s the full Opening Day roster.

The Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers today at Wrigley Field at 1:20 Central Time.