Baseball history unpacked, March 31

Here's a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Big Jeff Pfeffer, John Herrnstein, Gonzalo Marquez. Also notable: Mule Suttles HOF.

Today in history:

1146 - Bernard of Clairvaux preaches his famous sermon in a field at Vézelay, urging the necessity of a Second Crusade. Louis VII and Eleanor of Aquitaine are present and join the Crusade.

- Bernard of Clairvaux preaches his famous sermon in a field at Vézelay, urging the necessity of a Second Crusade. Louis VII and Eleanor of Aquitaine are present and join the Crusade. 1683 - Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I and King John III Sobieski of Poland sign a covenant against Turkey, beginning of the Holy League.

- Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I and King John III Sobieski of Poland sign a covenant against Turkey, beginning of the Holy League. 1880 - 1st town to claim to be completely illuminated by electric lighting (Wabash, Indiana).

- 1st town to claim to be completely illuminated by electric lighting (Wabash, Indiana). 1889 - Eiffel Tower officially opens in Paris. Built for the Exposition Universelle, at 300 meters high it retains the record for the tallest man made structure for 41 years.

- Eiffel Tower officially opens in Paris. Built for the Exposition Universelle, at 300 meters high it retains the record for the tallest man made structure for 41 years. 1906 - Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States is founded to set rules in amateur sports; becomes the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1910.

Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States is founded to set rules in amateur sports; becomes the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1910. 1918 - 1st daylight savings time in US goes into effect.

- 1st daylight savings time in US goes into effect. 1930 - The Motion Pictures Production Code is instituted, imposing strict guidelines on the treatment of sex, crime, religion and violence in film for the next 38 years.

- The Motion Pictures Production Code is instituted, imposing strict guidelines on the treatment of sex, crime, religion and violence in film for the next 38 years. 2022 - First truly complete sequence of a human genome published by Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) consortium, after breakthroughs in new technology (previously just over 90% coded).

