 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Firsts of the year

The new season is underway and we already have some firsts to celebrate.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

What are the best moments from the 2023 Opening Day? For starters, Aaron Judge was naturally the first player to hit a home run this year. Adam Wainwright was an unexpected anthem singer, and Adley Rutschman went five-for-five.

And that’s not counting how the Blue Jays and Cardinals managed to score a collective 19 runs between them. Oh yeah, baby, baseball is back and it’s weird as ever.

Well, the Cubs currently have a perfect season, so let’s just enjoy that fact while we can and jump into the links of the day.

  • Here’s that Wainwright anthem to start us off.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...