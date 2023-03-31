Outside The Confines: Firsts of the year

What are the best moments from the 2023 Opening Day? For starters, Aaron Judge was naturally the first player to hit a home run this year. Adam Wainwright was an unexpected anthem singer, and Adley Rutschman went five-for-five.

And that’s not counting how the Blue Jays and Cardinals managed to score a collective 19 runs between them. Oh yeah, baby, baseball is back and it’s weird as ever.

Well, the Cubs currently have a perfect season, so let’s just enjoy that fact while we can and jump into the links of the day.

Here’s that Wainwright anthem to start us off.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.