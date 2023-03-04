Cubs vs. Angels at Mesa preview, Saturday 3/4, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom DH, Rios 3B, McKinstry SS, Barnhart C, Tauchman RF

Angels lineup:

Moniak CF, Adell LF, Lamb 1B, Padlo 3B, Thaiss C, Cabbage DH, Stefanic 2B, Phillips RF, Velazquez SS

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Danis Correa, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Nick Neidert, Eric Stout and Keegan Thompson.

Reid Detmers will start for the Angels. Other Angels pitchers today: Jose Quijada, Jake Kalish, Eric Torres, Mason Erla, Chris Devenski, Luis Ledo and Kenyon Yovan.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There will be a radio broadcast with the Angels announcers on KLAA 830, which should be available on MLB Audio. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there wil be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Angels site Halos Heaven. If you do go there to interact with Angels fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.