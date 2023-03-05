Cubs vs. Rockies at Scottsdale preview, Sunday 3/5, 2:10 CT

Some Cubs fun!

After the Cubs' no-hitter the other day, Tucker Barnhart gifted fellow catchers Yan Gomes and Luis Torrens matching Spider-Man watches and got Mario Bros. watches for Tommy Hottovy and Chris Young. He also got all 4 sparkling grape juice.



"I like to have fun," Barnhart said. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 5, 2023

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini RF, Bellinger CF, Gomes C, Bote 2B, Mervis 1B, Velázquez DH

Rockies lineup:

Blackmon RF, Bryant DH, McMahon 2B, Cron 1B, Castro CF, Diaz C, Montero 3B, Daza LF, Tovar SS

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Michael Fulmer, Brandon Hughes, Michael Rucker, Manuel Rodríguez and Brendon Little. It will be the first appearance of the spring for Hughes.

Austin Gomber will start for the Rockies. Other Colorado pitchers today: Connor Seabold, Brent Suter, Pierce Johnson and Logan Allen.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here's a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

As we have done in the past, we'll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2:05 p.m. CT and 3:40 p.m. CT.

The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

