Cub Tracks’ double ought

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Back-to-back shutouts!



Hoerner: 3B, RBI, R

Hosmer: RBI

Cubs pitching: 5 H, 0 R, 12 K pic.twitter.com/oo98KXcxA7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 4, 2023

Clearly the ST No-No isn’t going to have the same effect that the last regular-season one did. The Cubs looked just fine Saturday in Sloan Park, both offensively and defensively. Good stuff. Even if the team doesn’t win, I like a well-played game.

Lovin baseball! Another packed house at Sloan Park as the #Cubs take on the Angels. 70 degrees and sunshine! @SloanParkMesa pic.twitter.com/j3D4rTgEeS — Tim Sheridan (@BoysOfSpring) March 4, 2023

Nico Hoerner continued to kick serious bootay, whacking a triple to left-center to open the scoring, and the Cubs’ staff continued their fine work. Jameson Taillon looked great, threw a couple of sweepers, and the rest of the pitchers dominated.

Mike Tauchman is making a serious case for himself, and he’s not the only one. The Cubs’ TOOTBLAN game is en pointe, but I’m willing to let that go, for now.

I think there are 5-6 NRI’s in camp that are probably drawing a modicum of OD 26-man roster consideration. Any making it would demand a 40-man spot cleared, which makes their road a bit tougher: David Bote, Matt Mervis, Mike Tauchman, Tyler Duffey, Anthony Kay, Ryan Borucki. — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 4, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!