Cub Tracks’ double ought

Clearly the ST No-No isn’t going to have the same effect that the last regular-season one did. The Cubs looked just fine Saturday in Sloan Park, both offensively and defensively. Good stuff. Even if the team doesn’t win, I like a well-played game.
Nico Hoerner continued to kick serious bootay, whacking a triple to left-center to open the scoring, and the Cubs’ staff continued their fine work. Jameson Taillon looked great, threw a couple of sweepers, and the rest of the pitchers dominated.
Mike Tauchman is making a serious case for himself, and he’s not the only one. The Cubs’ TOOTBLAN game is en pointe, but I’m willing to let that go, for now.
I think there are 5-6 NRI’s in camp that are probably drawing a modicum of OD 26-man roster consideration. Any making it would demand a 40-man spot cleared, which makes their road a bit tougher: David Bote, Matt Mervis, Mike Tauchman, Tyler Duffey, Anthony Kay, Ryan Borucki.— Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) March 4, 2023
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs Spring Training Notebook: A win for the organization’s pitching development and other prospect tidbits. “Those guys are young, putting themselves on the radar,” Ross said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How the Chicago Cubs are handling the spring workloads for pitchers Brandon Hughes and Keegan Thompson. There’s a time where you feel you can slow play it and help guys get to a good position so that when they go into games, it’s not like they’re trying to figure everything out,” said Tommy Hottovy.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cam Sanders can be lethal out of Cubs bullpen. “High velocity, a lot of spin and an aggressive mindset on the mound.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs may add reliever soon as run on lefties thins market. “... perhaps I should echo Hoyer by saying I “wouldn’t be shocked” if Britton showed up in camp.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How insight from a Hall of Famer helped Madrigal adjust to 3B. “It’s something that’s helped me a ton,” Madrigal said.
- Mark Feinsand (MLB.com*): Hoerner on board with leadoff duty: ‘All for it’. “... leadoff feels good. It’s an exciting opportunity.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 23 for ’23: What role will Christopher Morel have on the 2023 Cubs? “... even if Morel starts the season in the minors, expect him to play a role at some point in the big-league season.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Chicagoland native Mike Tauchman fits into Cubs’ outfield picture after Seiya Suzuki’s injury. “Tauchman has his sights set on playing at Wrigley Field.”
