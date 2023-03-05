 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ double ought

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs throw a shutout after a no-no. Pitching is king for another day.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Clearly the ST No-No isn’t going to have the same effect that the last regular-season one did. The Cubs looked just fine Saturday in Sloan Park, both offensively and defensively. Good stuff. Even if the team doesn’t win, I like a well-played game.

Nico Hoerner continued to kick serious bootay, whacking a triple to left-center to open the scoring, and the Cubs’ staff continued their fine work. Jameson Taillon looked great, threw a couple of sweepers, and the rest of the pitchers dominated.

Mike Tauchman is making a serious case for himself, and he’s not the only one. The Cubs’ TOOTBLAN game is en pointe, but I’m willing to let that go, for now.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...