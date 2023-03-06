Cubs vs. Mariners at Peoria preview, Monday 3/6, 2:10 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner SS, Mancini DH, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Morel 2B, Tauchman RF, Barnhart C, Davis LF, Crow-Armstrong CF

It’s the first spring start for Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Mariners lineup:

Wong 2B, France 1B, Crawford SS, Raleigh C, Martin LF, Haggerty 3B, Calhoun RF, Ford DH, Marlowe CF

That’s old friend Leonys Martin in left field for Seattle this afternoon.

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Ryan Borucki, Brad Boxberger, Ben Brown, Tyler Duffey and Rowan Wick.

Here are some comments from Cubs GM Carter Hawkins on the “opportunity cost” of starting Wesneski in Triple-A or the big leagues this year.

Our old Cincinnati buddy Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners. Other Seattle pitchers today: Bryce Miller, Justin Topa, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Ryder Ryan and Juan Then.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast via KIRO 710 Seattle, should be available via MLB Audio. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 10 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Mariners site Lookout Landing. If you do go there to interact with Mariners fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2:05 p.m. CT and 3:40 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

