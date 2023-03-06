Darius Hill, Yonathan Perlaza, six other Cubs reassigned to minor-league camp

The Cubs announced their first roster cuts of Spring Training 2023 Monday morning.

Eight non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: left-handed pitcher Brailyn Marquez, catcher Bryce Windham, infielders Esteban Quiroz, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and Jared Young, and outfielders Darius Hill and Yonathan Perlaza.

There had been 74 players in camp, so that reduces the spring roster to 66.

Those 66 players break down this way: 38 pitchers (including 16 non-roster invitees), five catchers (two non-roster invitees), 11 infielders (three non-roster invitees), 10 outfielders (three non-roster invitees) and two infielder/outfielders.

Functionally, this doesn’t change much for the eight roster cuts, other than the fact that minor league spring training games are beginning and so those players will still get playing time. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some of them still play in the late innings of major league spring games.

I’d expect the next round of roster cuts to come next Monday, March 13, which is the Cubs’ first full off day of the spring. As always, we await developments.

Today’s spring game preview will post at 12 noon CT.