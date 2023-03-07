Cubs vs. Rangers at Surprise preview, Tuesday 3/7, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Bellinger CF, Rios 1B, Gomes C, Tauchman LF, Morel RF, Bote DH, McKinstry 2B, Alcantara SS

Rangers lineup:

Semien 2B, Seager SS, McCarthy 1B, Garver DH, Jung 3B, Thompson CF, Hernandez RF, Smith LF, Leon C

Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Adbert Alzolay, Nick Burdi, Cam Sanders, Anthony Kay and Eric Stout.

Cole Winn will start for the Rangers.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is an audio broadcast via MLB.com with the Rangers announcers. MLB Network is carrying this game on a one-hour delay beginning at 3 p.m. CT. (outside the Cubs and Rangers market territories). If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Rangers site Lone Star Ball. If you do go there to interact with Rangers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.