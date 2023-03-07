Cub Tracks’ repent, harlequin

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cub Tracks would once again like to mention that we are in favor of more baseball, not less. These attempts to shorten the game amount to crappy theater, dropping the curtain during the middle of soliloquys, and failing to milk the moments for all of their essential drama. The ticking clock is a cheap gimmick to raise the suspense bar in badly-written crime fiction and in game shows. It’s the same in sport.

But then the drama is pretty much exhausted by announcer prattle, sixteen different insets, and interviews/digression anyway, isn’t it? And the shortened games are great for gamblers and others who just want to get to the end as fast as possible, said the Ticktockman. Why not just arrange for the end to be the way they want to, and just play the games on paper? The sportsbooks would love to pay for that to happen. Maybe the outcome is to be determined by incoming cash levels...

I like walkup music, even if I dislike most of the songs the batters choose. I don’t care if they twist their hands off at the wristbands and scratch their asses with them. I don’t care if pitchers walk around in the outfield between pitches, or get mani/pedis. Let the games develop at their own pace. YMMV. Don’t @ me. You’re entitled to have your own opinion. If new facts come in, then that opinion can change with the times. Everything is subject to Sturgeon’s Law. And maybe Cardinals devil magic is just sufficiently advanced technology.

Kyle Hendricks says he feels great after completing the first of 10 bullpen sessions the Cubs mapped out before he progresses to live batting practice. With this timeline, it’s doubtful he’ll pitch in a Cactus League game, and certain he’ll be in extended spring training. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 6, 2023

