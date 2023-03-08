Cubs vs. Canada at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/8, 2:05 CT

Previous Cubs exhibitions vs. WBC teams:

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini RF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Rios DH, Barnhart C

Canada lineup:

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Brandon Hughes, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker and Keegan Thompson.

Mitch Bratt will start for Team Canada. Bratt is a 19-year-old lefthander who was the Texas Rangers’ fifth-round pick in 2021. Last year he pitched for the Rangers Low-A affiliate in the Carolina League. Here’s his full record.

Umpires for CAN (0-0) at #Cubs (0-0):

Brian Walsh, Bill Miller, Edwin Louisa, Austin Jones (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 3:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 8, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. No audio/radio today. MLB Network is carrying this game on a one-hour delay beginning at 3 p.m. CT (outside the Cubs market territory). If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Here’s the team page for the Canadian WBC team. Two Cubs minor leaguers will play for Canada: Owen Caissie and Jared Young. Former Cub Rob Zastryzny is also on Team Canada.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

