Cubs vs. Canada at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/8, 2:05 CT

Previous Cubs exhibitions vs. WBC teams:
March 18, 2017: Cubs 6, Japan 4 at Sloan Park
March 7, 2017: Italy 8, Cubs 7 at Sloan Park
March 15, 2013: Cubs 7, Japan 5 at Hohokam Park
March 12, 2009: Japan 3, Cubs 2 at Hohokam Park
Here are today’s particulars.
Cubs lineup:
Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini RF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Rios DH, Barnhart C
Canada lineup:
Your starting 9️⃣ for this afternoon's exhibition game @Cubs #WBC2023 #WBCanada
Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Brandon Hughes, Ben Leeper, Mark Leiter Jr., Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker and Keegan Thompson.
Mitch Bratt will start for Team Canada. Bratt is a 19-year-old lefthander who was the Texas Rangers’ fifth-round pick in 2021. Last year he pitched for the Rangers Low-A affiliate in the Carolina League. Here’s his full record.
Umpires for CAN (0-0) at #Cubs (0-0):
Brian Walsh, Bill Miller, Edwin Louisa, Austin Jones (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)
First Pitch: 3:05 pm
Venue: Sloan Park
Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. No audio/radio today. MLB Network is carrying this game on a one-hour delay beginning at 3 p.m. CT (outside the Cubs market territory). If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.
Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.
Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.
Here’s the team page for the Canadian WBC team. Two Cubs minor leaguers will play for Canada: Owen Caissie and Jared Young. Former Cub Rob Zastryzny is also on Team Canada.
