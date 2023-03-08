Baseball history unpacked, March 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim Hughey, Toby Atwell, George Gerberman, Ryan Freel*. Also notable: Jim Bouton, Dick Allen, Jim Rice HOF.

Today in history:

1531 - Henry VIII recognized as supreme head of Church in England by the Convocation of Canterbury.

- Henry VIII recognized as supreme head of Church in England by the Convocation of Canterbury. 1817 - The New York Stock Exchange is founded.

- The New York Stock Exchange is founded. 1884 - Susan B. Anthony addresses U.S. House Judiciary Committee arguing for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote, 16 years after legislators first introduced a federal women’s suffrage amendment.

- Susan B. Anthony addresses U.S. House Judiciary Committee arguing for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting women the right to vote, 16 years after legislators first introduced a federal women’s suffrage amendment. 1913 - Internal Revenue Service begins to levy & collect income taxes.

- Internal Revenue Service begins to levy & collect income taxes. 1934 - Edwin Hubble photo shows as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars.

- Edwin Hubble photo shows as many galaxies as Milky Way has stars. 1948 - US Supreme Court rules in McCollum v. Board of Education that religious instruction in public schools is unconstitutional.

- US Supreme Court rules in McCollum v. Board of Education that religious instruction in public schools is unconstitutional. 1971 - Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak at Madison Square Garden, NYC; retains heavyweight boxing title by unanimous points decision over 15 rounds in the “Fight of the Century”.

- Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak at Madison Square Garden, NYC; retains heavyweight boxing title by unanimous points decision over 15 rounds in the “Fight of the Century”. 2014 - Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 people loses contact and disappears, prompting the most expensive search effort in history and one of the most enduring aviation mysteries.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.