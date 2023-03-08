Outside The Confines: Let’s take on the world

As of the writing of this post, the World Baseball Classic is mere minutes from beginning. The WBC will run from March 7 to March 21, and we’re starting to see teams gather as the games start to get underway. This WBC was actually meant to take place in 2021, but for obvious reasons had to be postponed futher, meaning we haven’t had a Classic since 2017, and this year 20 teams will be participating.

The initial games will be a truly international affair, taking place in Taiwan, Japan, and the US (with two stadiums in America being used: Miami and Phoenix).

This links post and likely those through the 21st will be heavy with WBC content, as we get to enjoy the best of the best on the world stage.

And so it begins. Cuba vs Netherlands . Let’s play some international baseball pic.twitter.com/wm47ZPiRbH — Matt Monagan (@MattMonagan) March 8, 2023

Let’s get into the links!

Want the most basic of basic breakdowns of the World Baseball Classic? The Athletic staff have you covered with this primer. (The Athletic subscription required.)

Want that info in a tweet thread?

Here is everything you need to know about all 20 national teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, in infographic form.



A thread. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bqpBTcYmzm — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 7, 2023

Anybody have a chart of KM to MPH for pitcher’s velocity? Don’t really want to do division while at the plate — Vinnie Pasquantino (@VPasquantino) March 8, 2023

Drop a if you are team Venezuela for the @WBCBaseball.



Don’t forget to come support @Arraez_21 this season: https://t.co/kC8FZ0OqJy pic.twitter.com/g5tZhNtnFw — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 7, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.