Outside The Confines: Let’s take on the world

The World Baseball Classic is upon us.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

As of the writing of this post, the World Baseball Classic is mere minutes from beginning. The WBC will run from March 7 to March 21, and we’re starting to see teams gather as the games start to get underway. This WBC was actually meant to take place in 2021, but for obvious reasons had to be postponed futher, meaning we haven’t had a Classic since 2017, and this year 20 teams will be participating.

The initial games will be a truly international affair, taking place in Taiwan, Japan, and the US (with two stadiums in America being used: Miami and Phoenix).

This links post and likely those through the 21st will be heavy with WBC content, as we get to enjoy the best of the best on the world stage.

Let’s get into the links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

