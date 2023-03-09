Cubs vs. Reds at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/9, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Swanson SS, Mancini 1B, Hosmer DH, Gomes C, Wisdom RF, Morel CF, Madrigal 3B

Reds lineup:

Newman DH, Friedl RF, Pinder 3B, Benson CF, Maile C, De La Cruz SS, Lopez 2B, Fairchild LF, Vosler 1B

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Danis Correa, Tyler Duffey, Michael Fulmer, Brandon Hughes, Julian Merryweather and Rowan Wick.

Hunter Greene will start for the Reds. Other Cincinnati pitchers today: Levi Stoudt, Casey Legumina, Alex Young and Jared Solomon.

Umpires for #Reds (7-5) at #Cubs (8-4):

Adrian Johnson, Jim Wolf, Nick Mahrley, Brock Ballou (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 3:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 9, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast with the Reds announcers via WSAI-1360 that should be available via MLB Audio. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

