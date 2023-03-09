Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

You were expecting maybe Mike Mason?

In the interest of clarity, I interviewed ChatGPT about the pitch clock. I found its answer to be edifying, if a tad oversimplified. I don’t think there is an agreement to be found in this controversy.

Q: What do you think of the pitch clock in major league baseball? A: As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions or preferences. However, I can provide some information on the pitch clock in Major League Baseball (MLB). The pitch clock is a rule implemented in MLB to speed up the pace of play and prevent games from becoming too long. The clock requires pitchers to deliver the ball within a certain amount of time, typically between 15 and 20 seconds, depending on the situation. If a pitcher fails to deliver the ball within the allotted time, a ball or a strike may be awarded, depending on the circumstances. Advocates of the pitch clock argue that it helps to speed up the game and makes it more exciting for fans. They also believe that it can help to level the playing field for hitters who face slower pitchers who may use long pauses between pitches to disrupt their rhythm. Opponents of the pitch clock argue that it disrupts the traditional rhythm of the game and can lead to rushed and sloppy pitches. They also believe that it puts undue pressure on pitchers and can lead to more injuries. Ultimately, the effectiveness of the pitch clock in MLB is a matter of personal opinion. Some fans and players may enjoy the faster pace of play, while others may prefer a more traditional style of the game.

I really don’t like it, is my knee jerk reaction. But, as with the Manfred Man, I have no power to effect change. Time is not the same for me that it is for people with busier lifestyles, and I think that’s the nut of it. I don’t mind if the games take all day. I don’t have to keep regular hours. Your mileage may vary. But neither ‘side’ is right or wrong.

The players’ adjustments have yet to be made (someone said that Tuesday, and upon reflection, I agree). Let’s see how they manage to game the system. Then there will be more adjustments. Max Scherzer has already been heard from...

The Team Canada/Cubs contest was completely unavailable to YouTube TV subscribers. Nice job, corporate America. Corporate America hates baseball. I see that the game went well for our boys in blue, though, even if some of them were on the other team.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Tweetstorm coming, better hide.

The #Cubs today agreed to 2023 contract terms with 22 players on their 40-man roster: pic.twitter.com/ebDb9k3xfN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2023

Interesting byproduct of Michael Fulmer adding a sweeper--the slider he threw 64% in '22 has changed.



Fulmer phrased it as adding depth (not as much backspin). Stuff+ goes from 98➡️112.



One way to visualize the change below.



I think he'll be the #Cubs saves leader this year. pic.twitter.com/wb3piMazSP — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 8, 2023

#PCA Pete Crow-Armstrong has a lengthy convo with HOF and #cubs legend Billy Williams. pic.twitter.com/wMU9lnrxkq — John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) March 8, 2023

On that catch yesterday, the broadcast was slow to cut to the wide angle, but you can still see that PCA was shaded a hair toward left-center. Really underscores how accurate a read he had to get and how efficient a route it took to get to the ball. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Q7IHoG0Zxc — Matthew Trueblood (@MATrueblood) March 8, 2023

.@Tucker_Barnhart hits his first homer as a Cub! pic.twitter.com/vO7g6RFhoq — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 8, 2023

First Belli bomb of the year pic.twitter.com/hfFzUlHU39 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 8, 2023

#Cubs prospect Owen Caissie nabs Edwin Ríos with a nice throw from right. pic.twitter.com/GF4upy08Sk — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 8, 2023

Linkage:

Food for Thought:

"We believe we are now at the modern superconducting era."

https://t.co/rtm48xR5Sh — Futurism (@futurism) March 8, 2023

Money Really Can Buy Happiness – Especially If You're Happy To Begin Withhttps://t.co/J3VmgEAe7r — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 8, 2023

And it's right in our solar system. https://t.co/8F9kC4GV57 — Futurism (@futurism) March 8, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!