Cub Tracks’ foals’ errands

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Good morning to everyone especially the undefeated Chicago Cubs. #Cubs — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) March 31, 2023

Currently flushed with victory, Cub Tracks is in the best shape of its life (round), and is looking forward to the further exploits of the North Side Nine (all 26-plus of them), may they dwell in their primes for an extended time. They’re in action this afternoon.

This insistence on all-action, all-the-time, has unforeseen consequences. A Mike Hargrove at-bat or Pedro Baez pitching appearance would leave more time for placing bets and guzzling alcohol.

All in fun. Face front, true believer. Baseball rolls on. Ex-Cub Willson Contreras is day-to-day with the Cardinals. Ex-Cub Ben DeLuzio is a Dodger. Ex-Cub Daniel Murphy is a Duck. Should-have-been-Cub Shohei Ohtani had both the hardest-thrown and hardest-hit balls in his game. The Cubs came out of the gate motivated and should be equally so, today, for the meatloaf lies in the balance. It’ll be well-preserved, for Wrigley Field is gonna be frozen.

Optimism reigns supreme, for now.

“That’s the stuff I feel like we can bring every day,” David Ross said.

“The Cubs could be the most improved team in 2023.” — Dan Plesac

Food for Thought:

