On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Mariners series preview

The Mariners broke a 21-year postseason drought with a Wild Card berth last year, won a couple of tense wild-card series games against the Blue Jays, then got swept out of a division series by the Astros.

They have one of the most dynamic and exciting young stars in the major leagues in Julio Rodriguez, who doesn’t get a lot of the attention he deserves because, well, he plays in Seattle. Imagine a talent like that on the Yankees or Dodgers. Or, maybe better not.

Where the M’s need help is pitching. Robbie Ray is already on the injured list and the Cubs will see only one good starter this series, Luis Castillo. Their bullpen is a lot of “meh” apart from Matt Brash, who strikes out a lot of guys but also walks a lot of guys.

The Cubs and Mariners got lucky this week because the weather is going to be spectacularly good for this time in April, with temps Tuesday and Wednesday running more than 20 degrees above normal, in the 70s. Hey, MLB: Don’t think this is going to happen every year, because it’s not.

Fun fact

The Cubs are 13-6 all-time against the Mariners, including a four-game sweep (two in Seattle, two at Wrigley) in 2019.

Perhaps the most memorable Cubs/Mariners moment is this Jon Lester walkoff bunt in 2016:

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Drew Smyly, LHP (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 2.357 WHIP, 7.47 FIP) vs. Luis Castillo, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.429 WHIP, 1.86 FIP)

Tuesday: Hayden Wesneski, RHP (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.714 WHIP, 8.54 FIP) vs. Chris Flexen, RHP (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.222 WHIP, 5.40 FIP)

Wednesday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, 2.82 FIP) vs. Logan Gilbert, RHP (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.300 WHIP, 3.00 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Monday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Mariners are off to a rough start at 4-6 and just came off blowing a 3-1 ninth-inning lead Sunday at Cleveland. The pitching matchups appear generally favorable to the Cubs (except for Monday, yikes), so I’ll say they’ll take two of three.

Up next

The Cubs have Thursday off, then travel to Los Angeles for a three-game series against the Dodgers which begins Friday evening.