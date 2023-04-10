Baseball history unpacked, April 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Parrott, Chuck Connors, Tom Lundstedt. Also notable: Ross Youngs HOF.

Today in history:

837 - Comet 1P/837 F1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0334 AUs of Earth.

- Comet 1P/837 F1 (Halley) approaches within 0.0334 AUs of Earth. 1607 - The British colonial expedition that would found Jamestown departs Puerto Rico for the American mainland.

- The British colonial expedition that would found Jamestown departs Puerto Rico for the American mainland. 1710 - The first law regulating copyright is issued in Great Britain.

- The first law regulating copyright is issued in Great Britain. 1790 - US Patent system forms.

- US Patent system forms. 1815 - Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies experiences a cataclysmic eruption, one of the most powerful in history, killing around 71,000 people, causes global volcanic winter.

- Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies experiences a cataclysmic eruption, one of the most powerful in history, killing around 71,000 people, causes global volcanic winter. 1869 - Congress increases number of Supreme Court judges from seven to nine.

- Congress increases number of Supreme Court judges from seven to nine. 1970 - Paul McCartney officially announces the split of The Beatles.

