Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners preview, Monday 4/10, 6:40 CT

NO K'S: The Cubs have struck out 65 times this year, which is the third-fewest of any team. Of course, they have played fewer games than all but one other team, but that's also just 21.4 percent of plate appearances, an improvement over last year's figure of 23.8 percent, and a huge improvement over 2021 (26.7 percent), when the Cubs broke the MLB record with 1,596 strikeouts.

JUST MISSED IT: The loss to the Rangers Sunday put the Cubs two games under .500 all-time vs. American League teams (218-220). They'd have to sweep the Mariners to go over .500.

THE BULLPEN SPLIT: The Cubs' relief ERA is 5.02, which ranks 22nd in MLB. However, it splits up this way: Michael Fulmer, Keegan Thompson, Mark Leiter Jr. and Brad Boxberger have combined for an 0.82 ERA in 11 innings, while Michael Rucker, Julian Merryweather, Adbert Alzolay and Javier Assad have posted a 9.21 ERA in 14⅔ combined innings.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Luis Castillo, RHP

Let’s try to forget Drew Smyly’s first 2023 start, which was pretty awful. Hopefully he can get back to his 2022 level of performance.

Smyly last faced the Mariners in 2020 and I’m going to ignore that game because, well, 2020 and besides that, there are as many Mariners from that one now on the Cubs roster (Luis Torrens) as on the Mariners active roster (J.P. Crawford). No current Mariners player has more than six career PA against Smyly; perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Luis Castillo faced the Cubs often as a member of the Reds, including twice last year before he was traded to Seattle.

One current Cub in particular has hit him very well — Eric Hosmer, who is 10-for-16 (.625) against Castillo with a home run. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom have also homered off Castillo. In eight career starts at Wrigley, Castillo has a 3.56 ERA and five home runs allowed in 43 innings.

A reminder that Statcast’s pitch graphics only start when a pitcher gets to 100 pitches in a season. Thus Smyly’s is from 2022, while Castillo’s is from this year.

