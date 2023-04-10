Cubs roster move: Nelson Velázquez recalled, Javier Assad optioned

Remember earlier today when I said the Cubs don't have enough outfielders?

Now they have one more.

The Cubs today recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-handed pitcher Javier Assad to Iowa.

Velázquez opened the season with Iowa and batted .364 (12-for-33) with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and three walks, contributing to a .432 on-base percentage and a 1.129 OPS in eight games.

He's not in tonight's starting lineup, but hopefully will be there soon. As always, we await developments. Today's game preview will post at 4:30 p.m. CT.