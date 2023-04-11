Cub Tracks’ extra extra

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Mariners have brought their fleet to the city of Broad Shoulders and little cat feet for a three-game series, and we’ll see if the Cubs can scuttle them.

As you know, Nelson Velázquez has returned for this round of roster Jenga, and he’ll likely play right field against lefties until Seiya Suzuki returns. This even though Patrick Wisdom did reasonably well in that capacity, but I expect Wisdom to be logging regular 3B ABs before long. His renascent defense doesn’t hurt you, and his bat is currently only hurting baseballs. By then we should have answers to the rostering issues regarding Suzuki and perhaps even Brandon Hughes, into the bargain.

Notes from Ross pregame…



• “Best-case scenario” likely has Suzuki rejoining Cubs at some point on West coast trip.

• Hughes slated to make next appearance Tue for Iowa.

• Assad will get stretched out as starter with Iowa. Rotation depth, but remains MLB bullpen option, too. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 10, 2023

Drew Smyly versus Luis Castillo to start. Some Cubs have big numbers against Castillo, but that was at the Great American Ball Park. Smyly has been loading up on gopher balls recently. Something had to give.

Five innings of one-run ball from Drew Smyly! pic.twitter.com/ctAii9hyod — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2023

A pitchers’ duel of sorts ensued. Jarred Kelenic had late-inning lightning but Nico Hoerner stole his thunder in the tenth and the Cubs won the frame and the game.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

Kyle Hendricks threw a bullpen today after throwing live BP on Friday, felt good coming out of it. Expected to throw live BP again soon. #Cubs — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) April 10, 2023

Why do the #Cubs believe Nick Madrigal is a good fit at third base? @dan_bernstein and @LaurenceWHolmes just can't figure it out.



Listen: https://t.co/JJyAv3GYyT pic.twitter.com/TYoOQOgtpt — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 10, 2023

