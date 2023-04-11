 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ extra extra

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs walk it off in 10, Kelenic hits scoreboard.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Mariners have brought their fleet to the city of Broad Shoulders and little cat feet for a three-game series, and we’ll see if the Cubs can scuttle them.

As you know, Nelson Velázquez has returned for this round of roster Jenga, and he’ll likely play right field against lefties until Seiya Suzuki returns. This even though Patrick Wisdom did reasonably well in that capacity, but I expect Wisdom to be logging regular 3B ABs before long. His renascent defense doesn’t hurt you, and his bat is currently only hurting baseballs. By then we should have answers to the rostering issues regarding Suzuki and perhaps even Brandon Hughes, into the bargain.

Drew Smyly versus Luis Castillo to start. Some Cubs have big numbers against Castillo, but that was at the Great American Ball Park. Smyly has been loading up on gopher balls recently. Something had to give.

A pitchers’ duel of sorts ensued. Jarred Kelenic had late-inning lightning but Nico Hoerner stole his thunder in the tenth and the Cubs won the frame and the game.

