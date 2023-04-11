——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Mariners Tuesday 4/11 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Mariners, Tuesday 4/11, 6:40 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Mariners, Tuesday 4/11, 6:40 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- The Cubs don’t have enough outfielders and have too many guys playing out of position
- BCB After Dark: Who goes down?
- Cubs 3, Mariners 2: Nico Hoerner walks it off
- Cubs roster move: Nelson Velázquez recalled, Javier Assad optioned
- Cub Tracks’ extra extra
- Minor League Wrap: Bote’s slam leads Iowa past St. Paul, 11-2
Loading comments...