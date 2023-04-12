Baseball history unpacked, April 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Pick, Trader Horne, Walt Moryn*, Woodie Fryman, Justin Ruggiano, Brad Brach. Also notable: Vic Willis HOF, Addie Joss HOF.

SABR on Moose Moryn.

Today in history:

1204 - Fourth Crusade occupies and plunders Constantinople.

- Fourth Crusade occupies and plunders Constantinople. 1606 - England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by current Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack.

- England adopts the Union Flag, replaced in 1801 by current Union Flag, also known as the Union Jack. 1811 - 1st US colonists on Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington.

- 1st US colonists on Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington. 1861 - Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War.

- Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War. 1877 - Catcher’s mask first used in a baseball game.

- Catcher’s mask first used in a baseball game. 1924 - WLS-AM in Chicago begins radio transmissions.

- WLS-AM in Chicago begins radio transmissions. 1938 - Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Black Hawks beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record.

- Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Black Hawks beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record. 1960 - Bill Veeck & Chicago Comiskey Park debuts “Exploding Scoreboard”.

