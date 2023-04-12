Outside The Confines: Still unbeaten

I’m still shaking from last night’s comeback.
- The Rays still haven’t lost yet, going to 11-0. Sarah Langs has some stats from Tampa Bay’s incredible start.
- A look under the hood at how the Rays are doing it and just how good are they?
- Brittany Ghiroli asks the Rays about their start and other notes from around baseball. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- A ranking of the most exciting teams and players so far this season. The Rays are at the top of the list, of course.
- The Brewers are another one of those “exciting” teams. Mike Axisa writes about how they’ve had such a hot start and how it might be changing Milwaukee’s plans for the year.
- On the other side, Will Leitch ranks five teams having slow starts by how worried they should be.
- Dayn Perry has five things about the Cardinals slow start.
- One positive trend for each MLB team that could be for real. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Bob Nightengale writes that the Diamondbacks are “changing the game” with their speed.
- Ken Rosenthal examines the “shuffle lead” baserunning technique adopted by the Yankees and other teams around the league. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Ken Rosenthal also writes that the Mets want to follow the example of the Dodgers, but pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander don’t fit in with the Dodgers model. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Alex Eisert examines the “ghost fork” pitch of the Mets’ Kodai Senga.
- Tom Verducci explains that Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has the “weirdest” (or most-unique, if you’d rather) swing in baseball.
- Dodgers infielder Max Muncy hit two home runs, a three-run homer and a grand slam, in Monday’s win over the Giants. Despite all the success that Muncy has had at Oracle Park, he still really doesn’t like the place.
- Kiley McDaniel ranks the top ten starters in the game. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- Michael Bauman writes that after years of disappointment, Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo is finally living up to his potential (again).
- If you can stand another article about the new rules, Zach Crizer thinks that they’ve made baseball a much better sport.
- Ben Clemens breaks down the Royals’ use of the “five-man infield” shift that is still legal with the new rules. Is it working? Too soon to tell!
- Sarah Langs has the greatest brother combinations in baseball history.
- Now it’s time to pay the butcher’s bill. Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall was off to a hot start before he fractured his left wrist on Sunday. The Red Sox announced that Duvall won’t need surgery and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.
- Jay Jaffe breaks down Duvall’s hot start and how his absence will affect Boston.
- Braves right-hander Ian Anderson needs Tommy John surgery. Which explains his recent struggles, I guess.
- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss two-to-four weeks with a knee sprain.
- Dan Szymborski breaks down the injury to Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz and the impact it is likely to have on Cruz and the Bucs.
- Gabe Lacques looks at how some minor league prospects turned the “missing” 2020 season into an opportunity with results that are paying off this year.
- And finally, the Orioles have a new home run celebration. They call it the “homer hose,” although most fans are calling it the “dong bong.” Here it is in action.
Kyle Gibson says that it’s called the “Homer Hose”— Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) April 11, 2023
Celebration guide
⚾️ Single: Turn the water faucet on
⚾️ Extra base hit: Sprinkler
⚾️ Homer: Homer Hose
Austin Hays believes it was created by Cole Irvin and Keegan Akin #Birdland
pic.twitter.com/L1hLruuD9A
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.
Loading comments...