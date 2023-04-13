Cub Tracks’ CBD meatloaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Yankees’ neatness rule is bull hockey and always has been. People should be allowed to wear their hair/facial hair any damn way they please, within reason. If we’re going to slay dinosaurs, that’s a good prospect for the knacker.
I’m not going to gripe about the pitch clock any more. I hate it, but nobody cares and I can’t change it anyway. I have better ways to waste my time. It’s like the seventh-inning stretch with guest stars (or with Harry), which I also detest(ed), but don’t mention often.
Cubs lose but it’s feelgood considering the Ian Happ news.
Seiya Suzuki may be on the way by now:
Seiya Suzuki had no heavy hints that his rehab assignment is over.— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 12, 2023
Asked directly if he’s flying out tonight, his response through a translator was “that’s a secret.”
Suzuki did add this: "It is in the plans to join the Cubs this weekend."— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 12, 2023
So that’s a positive. Of course, Ian Happ has been extended through 2026 and that’s a positive as well. The Suzuki return will necessitate a move — 4D roster jenga, catch it!
Bellinger, Hendricks, Gomes, Barnhart, Boxberger have options.— Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) April 12, 2023
Steele, Thompson, Alzolay, Hughes, Wesneski, Ríos, Wisdom, Madrigal, Heuer, Torrens, Merryweather all under team control as well.
The core is in place.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Jed Hoyer could barely contain his excitement during incredible Cubs comeback. “I gotta tell you, I love being up here. It takes such discipline to not yell something,” Hoyer said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer likes MLB’s balanced schedule — plus updates on Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Hendricks. “That’s great for us and great for the fans,” Hoyer said.
- John Dietz (Daily Herald* {$}): Are Cubs destined for big things this season? Remember it’s early. “Jumping to conclusions during the opening weeks of a baseball season is awfully dangerous.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Marcus Stroman is trying to be the Cubs’ version of a White Sox legend. “When I was a rookie, I had Mark Buehrle who I was looking up to, and it was 200 innings and making every start,” Stroman said. “That was the standard. And that’s still my standard.”
- Joe Rivera (The Sporting News*): Why exhausted Dansby Swanson removed himself from Cubs game: ‘Just kind of done’ after wife Mallory’s surgery. “I think everybody knows it’s a pretty tough and heartbreaking situation just for her. I’m heartbroken for her. Just a lot of tears and sadness,” Swanson said. Patrick Mooney has words {$}. Jordan Bastian has more.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, AKA buck funting & literal ghost runners. “... luck is also what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Why the Cubs opted to recall outfielder Nelson Velázquez. “There’s a multitude of things,” manager David Ross said of the reasoning to recall Velázquez. “Having a little bit better defense in right to be able to put somebody in there later in games.”
- Dave Brandt (AP*): MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games. “... some big league teams have felt the need to make adjustments.”
- Mike Gavin (NBC Sports Chicago*): Yankees bat boy hides long hair after uproar over breaking team rule. “The bat boy, who is employed and assigned by the home Guardians and likely unaware of the Yankees’ policy, was then caught in the crosshairs.”
