Cub Tracks’ CBD meatloaf

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. It goes down much more easily than the Cubs do.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Seattle Mariners v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today's edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™

The Yankees’ neatness rule is bull hockey and always has been. People should be allowed to wear their hair/facial hair any damn way they please, within reason. If we’re going to slay dinosaurs, that’s a good prospect for the knacker.

I’m not going to gripe about the pitch clock any more. I hate it, but nobody cares and I can’t change it anyway. I have better ways to waste my time. It’s like the seventh-inning stretch with guest stars (or with Harry), which I also detest(ed), but don’t mention often.

Cubs lose but it’s feelgood considering the Ian Happ news.

Seiya Suzuki may be on the way by now:

So that’s a positive. Of course, Ian Happ has been extended through 2026 and that’s a positive as well. The Suzuki return will necessitate a move — 4D roster jenga, catch it!

Food for Thought:

The Cubs were in today’s edition of High Times.

