Cub Tracks’ CBD meatloaf

The Yankees’ neatness rule is bull hockey and always has been. People should be allowed to wear their hair/facial hair any damn way they please, within reason. If we’re going to slay dinosaurs, that’s a good prospect for the knacker.

I’m not going to gripe about the pitch clock any more. I hate it, but nobody cares and I can’t change it anyway. I have better ways to waste my time. It’s like the seventh-inning stretch with guest stars (or with Harry), which I also detest(ed), but don’t mention often.

Cubs lose but it’s feelgood considering the Ian Happ news.

Seiya Suzuki may be on the way by now:

Seiya Suzuki had no heavy hints that his rehab assignment is over.



Asked directly if he’s flying out tonight, his response through a translator was “that’s a secret.” — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 12, 2023

Suzuki did add this: "It is in the plans to join the Cubs this weekend." — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 12, 2023

So that’s a positive. Of course, Ian Happ has been extended through 2026 and that’s a positive as well. The Suzuki return will necessitate a move — 4D roster jenga, catch it!

Bellinger, Hendricks, Gomes, Barnhart, Boxberger have options.



Steele, Thompson, Alzolay, Hughes, Wesneski, Ríos, Wisdom, Madrigal, Heuer, Torrens, Merryweather all under team control as well.



The core is in place. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) April 12, 2023

The left field bleachers welcome Ian Happ after being extended pic.twitter.com/1jDbDZMkUY — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) April 12, 2023

Marcus Stroman's 5th and 6th Ks. pic.twitter.com/r2r0XFEKLp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2023

Seiya says see ya! We're all tied up in the first. pic.twitter.com/xFTtt1yr75 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 12, 2023

Cody Bellinger keeps the fight alive for Chicago, drilling a solo home run deep to right field in the bottom of the 9th inning vs. the Mariners pic.twitter.com/2cBrhlIdQW — Cubs Highlights (@Cubs_Highlights) April 12, 2023

Food for Thought:

