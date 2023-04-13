Filed under:
Apr 3, 2023, 11:00am CDT
April 10
2023 Cubs player profiles: Cody Bellinger
The fourth in a series of capsule biographies. As Bellinger goes, the Cubs will go. He wants to simplify the game and let his talent take over. He and the Cubs have a mutual option should things turn out well.
April 8
2023 Cubs player profiles: Ian Happ, former BearCat and Pittsburgh-area native
The third in a series of capsule biographies. Ian Happ has a glorious past and his future destination is cloudy, but he can clearly do whatever he puts his mind to.
April 6
2023 Cubs player profiles: Dansby Swanson, the $177 million man
The second in a series of capsule biographies. Dansby Swanson is the Cubs 177 million dollar man, and the expectations are sky-high.
April 3
2023 Cubs player profiles: Nico Hoerner, the face at second base
The first in a series of capsule biographies. Nico Hoerner leads off. He doesn’t think winning happens by accident and is busy preparing for victory.