Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Friday 4/14, 9:10 CT

CUBS vs. DODGERS: As noted in the series preview, the Cubs have lost 10 straight games to L.A. The teams have played 2,127 games against one another since 1890, when the Dodgers, based in Brooklyn and called the Bridegrooms, joined the National League. Only one other time, in all those years, did the Cubs drop 10 in a row to them. That happened from June 6-28, 1947. The Cubs were outscored in those games, 49-20. In the current streak, they have been outscored, 46-25. The Cubs’ seven straight losses at Los Angeles are still a long way from their record for consecutive defeats when visiting the Dodgers. They lost 11 straight in 1955-56 and 10 in 1965-66. The Cubs have lost 10 of 12 at Dodger Stadium going back to 2019. They have not won consecutive games there since May 3-4, 2011. Their record in Los Angeles since then is 8-26. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cubs starting pitchers have a 3.62 ERA (22 earned runs in 54⅔ innings) in the season’s early going, the second-best mark in the N.L. and seventh in the majors. MAN OF STEELE: Justin Steele comes into today’s game with an 0.75 ERA after going six innings in each of his first two starts and allowing just one run across the outings. (Marcus Stroman also accomplished that this year.) The last Cubs starter to open a season with more than two such starts was Jason Hammel, who did it four straight times in 2016. More on Steele below.

Justin Steele comes into today’s game with an 0.75 ERA after going six innings in each of his first two starts and allowing just one run across the outings. (Marcus Stroman also accomplished that this year.) The last Cubs starter to open a season with more than two such starts was Jason Hammel, who did it four straight times in 2016. More on Steele below. HITTING THE OTHER GUY’S RELIEVERS: Cubs hitters have posted a .293 average (46-for-157) against relief pitchers this season, the fourth-highest mark in the majors behind Milwaukee (.319), Toronto (.295) and Arizona (.294).

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Noah Syndergaard, RHP

Justin Steele has continued his good second half of 2022 with two very good starts to begin 2023, although he issued a few too many walks in his last one, last Saturday against the Rangers.

Other than a scoreless inning of relief against the Dodgers in 2021, Steele’s only career start vs. L.A. happened May 8, 2022 at Wrigley Field. He allowed two runs in four innings, so that likely doesn’t have much predictive value.

The Cubs haven’t faced Noah Syndergaard since 2019, so that doesn’t have predictive value either. As noted in the series preview, he has made two starts, both vs. Arizona. One was good and the other was... not.

Dansby Swanson has had particular success against Syndergaard: 8-for-18 (.444) with a double.

