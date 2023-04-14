 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Friday 4/14, 9:10 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

——

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Dodgers Friday 4/14 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...