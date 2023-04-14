 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Lucky 13

The Rays are on the cusp of history.

By Ashley MacLennan
In Monday’s OTC we talked a bit about the incredible winning streak the Rays are on, and this week that winning streak just kept on rolling. As of Thursday’s game against the Red Sox, the Rays have won every game they’ve played this season, and tied the modern-era record with a 13-game run. Next they’ll be heading to Canada to take on the 8-5 Toronto Blue Jays and see if they can’t just make history by extending their winning streak to 14.

