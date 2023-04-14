Outside The Confines: Lucky 13

In Monday’s OTC we talked a bit about the incredible winning streak the Rays are on, and this week that winning streak just kept on rolling. As of Thursday’s game against the Red Sox, the Rays have won every game they’ve played this season, and tied the modern-era record with a 13-game run. Next they’ll be heading to Canada to take on the 8-5 Toronto Blue Jays and see if they can’t just make history by extending their winning streak to 14.

"Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."



- Taylor Swift (and also apparently us) pic.twitter.com/NgxXDNVJp1 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 13, 2023

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

MLB games are now 30 minutes quicker than last year.



That translates to a loss of $280,000 to $1.1 million in lost beer sales throughout the season, depending on the stadium.



So several teams (Brewers, Twins, Diamondbacks, and Rangers) have already extended their beer sales… — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 12, 2023

javy baez is a man of extremes pic.twitter.com/eAUKnxNVZo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 13, 2023

A look at how 2023 rule changes are impacting our game through the first two weeks of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/QuRS7KnYl3 — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.