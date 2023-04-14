Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 14

Iowa’s defense really let them down this evening.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were run over by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 11-8.

Javier Assad started and allowed two runs on two hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out two, walked one and hit a batter. Assad threw 47 pitches, 29 for strikes, as the Cubs stretch him out as a starter.

Cam Sanders was the only Cubs pitcher who really pitched well tonight. He threw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Sanders struck out three and walked two.

The loss went to Manuel Rodríguez, who gave up five runs, including four in the top of the ninth, over one inning. Only three of the five runs were earned. Rodríguez gave up three hits and walked two batters. He did not have a strikeout.

Left fielder Christopher Morel led off the bottom of the first inning with his fourth home run of the year. Morel was 2 for 5 with two runs batted in.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Alcántara went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

DH Matt Mervis was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. One of the two walks was intentional. Mervis scored three times.

Second baseman David Bote had a painful night. He was 1 for 3 with a double and was hit by a pitch twice. Bote stole a base.

Morel’s home run.

This blast makes it three straight games with a home run for Christopher Morel! He sent this one 412 feet with 109.4 mph exit velocity. Is that good? pic.twitter.com/xIsFYqrrw2 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 15, 2023

And Alcántara’s home run.

Get out the hard hats! Sergio Alcántara crushes this two-run shot to put us up 6-3 for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game. pic.twitter.com/qyhXj0igF0 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 15, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burnt the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 11-5.

Jordan Wicks had the strikeouts going, but not much else today. Wicks was pulled after 2.2 innings, having given up four runs on five hits. Two of those five hits were home runs. But Wicks did strike out seven batters while walking three.

The win went to Hunter Bigge, who allowed one runner inherited from Wicks to score but no runs of his own. Bigge pitched 2.1 innings and allowed no runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Bailey Horn had a strong middle relief appearance, allowing no runs and no hits over 2.1 innings. He did walk one, but he struck out five.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu plated the first run of the game in the top of the second inning with a solo home run, his second of the season and his second in as many games. Nwogu went 2 for 5 and scored two times. He also stole both second and third base in the fifth inning.

After the Smokies fell behind in the third inning, DH Bryce Ball put them back in the lead in the fifth inning with a grand slam. Ball went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored. He “just” had the four RBI from the slam.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and a steal. Crow-Armstrong scored three runs and drove in two.

Right fielder Owen Caissie did not hit a home run tonight, but he was 2 for 5 with a double. Caissie scored one run and drove in one.

Crow-Armstrong’s triple certainly was reminiscent of the player he was traded for.

PCA uses a trick Straight out of the Javy playbook pic.twitter.com/1qoZTGX58x — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) April 15, 2023

Nwogu’s home run.

Jordan Nwogu for the second straight game!!!! pic.twitter.com/d0F8BnQxEw — Rich D'Anna (@Richdanna) April 15, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were hijacked by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 10-8.

Starter Luke Little allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits over 3.2 innings. Little walked two and struck out four.

Tyler Santana struggled in relief and took the loss. Santana gave up five runs over 3+ innings in the seventh, eighth and ninth. One of the five runs was unearned. Santana gave up six hits, walked three and struck out three.

First baseman Haydn McGeary gave the SB Cubs and early lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was McGeary’s second-straight night with a home run and his second of the season. McGeary went 2 for 3 with an RBI double, the home run and two walks. He drove in three runs.

Right fielder D.J. Artis went 3 for 6 with a stolen base. He scored once and had one RBI.

Shortstop Scott McKeon was 3 for 5 with a steal. He also scored one run and drove one in.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 3 for 5. He scored twice and had two runs batted in.

Catcher Casey Opitz was 2 for 5 with a double and one run scored.

DH Bradlee Beesley went 2 for 5 with a steal.

McGeary’s homer. It wasn’t a cheapie.

Watch Haydn McGeary murder a baseball: pic.twitter.com/C02bxUhB0X — Itsacon (@thats_so_cub) April 14, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans leveled the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 7-4 in a game that ended after five innings because of rain.

Brody McCullough started and allowed two runs on two hits over 3.2 innings. McCullough struck out two and walked one.

The win went to Angel Gonzalez, because McCullough didn’t go five and no one else pitched. Gonzalez gave up two runs on four hits over 1.1 innings. He did strike out four and he walked just one.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros made the score 7-0 with a grand slam in the fourth inning. It was his second home run this year. Ballesteros went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez went 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base. He opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning. Hernandez scored one run.

Right fielder Jefferson Encarnacion was 2 for 3 with an RBI double in the third inning. He also walked once and scored one run.

Ballesteros’s slam: