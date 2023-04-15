 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner or later

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs’ No. 1 right fielder opened his season in Los Angeles as his team faced the Dodgers in a three-game series. Cody Bellinger got a hero’s welcome in his return to LA.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Miles Mastrobuoni was given a parachute, and they dropped him off on the way, says Brandon Palmer, our roving reporter.

Really, and to nobody’s surprise (just ask Josh), he was the odd man out when Seiya Suzuki returned to the lineup. Dansby Swanson returned as well, to open the three-game series at Chavez Ravine against the LA Dodgers. Justin Steele took the hill Friday night, opposing Midgard-area native Noah Syndergaard.

It was a return for Cody Bellinger, who got plenty of love:

Sights and sounds:

Al has details in his recap. One bat hour earlier, same bat channel tonight.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...