Cub Tracks’ Seiya sooner or later

Miles Mastrobuoni was given a parachute, and they dropped him off on the way, says Brandon Palmer, our roving reporter.

Really, and to nobody’s surprise (just ask Josh), he was the odd man out when Seiya Suzuki returned to the lineup. Dansby Swanson returned as well, to open the three-game series at Chavez Ravine against the LA Dodgers. Justin Steele took the hill Friday night, opposing Midgard-area native Noah Syndergaard.

It was a return for Cody Bellinger, who got plenty of love:

A warm welcome for Cody. pic.twitter.com/uNF7IMmD1f — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2023

Here's Cody Bellinger getting an auto-strike called on him because he wasn't ready at 8 seconds ... because he was being honored by Dodgers fans in his return to LA. pic.twitter.com/sNhnRWn3OG — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) April 15, 2023

Sights and sounds:

Welcome back, Seiya Suzuki!



Ian Happ and Suzuki go back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/4YxI4o9REC — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023

3rd homer of the inning for the #Cubs. Patrick Wisdom goes deep! pic.twitter.com/L2n6pWRSch — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 15, 2023

Yan Gomes orders his second double-double of the night. pic.twitter.com/pmaMmxJWuy — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2023

Al has details in his recap. One bat hour earlier, same bat channel tonight.

