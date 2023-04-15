Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 15

Some days you win. Some days you lose. And some days it rains. And on days like today, it does all three.

Iowa Cubs

Rained out. Doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:08 Central.

Tennessee Smokies

Rained out. Doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:30 Central.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shot down the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 9-1.

Brad Birdsell wasn’t as good as he was in his first pro start—he threw three no-hit innings in that one. But he was still pretty darn good in his second start, allowing just one run on two hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. Birdsell struck out two.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. picked up the win in relief of Birdsell. He pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. Scalzo walked one and struck out one.

Bailey Reid and Didier Vargas each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara had a breakout game today, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and his first High-A home run. The homer was a solo home run in the fifth. Alcántara was also hit by a pitch. He scored four runs and drove home two.

DH Haydn McGeary had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 game. He also walked once and drove in one run.

Right fielder D.J. Artis was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. He scored twice.

Alcántara’s home run.

Kevin Alcantara goes deep to left-center to give South Bend an 8-1 lead. His third extra base hit of the game. pic.twitter.com/JTbxoO5lhK — Steven (@GoCubs49) April 15, 2023

Here’s one of his doubles.

Kevin Alcantara puts a good swing on this pitch for a double in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/p0BafvJPA6 — Jordan Miller (@Miller_MiLB) April 15, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were a chew toy for the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 11-3.

Koen Moreno made his first start of the season and took the loss, although he was Myrtle Beach’s best pitcher of the day. That’s not saying much. Moreno allowed one run on three hits over three innings. The one run scored on a solo home run in the third inning. However, Moreno had some major control issues as he walked three and hit four batters. He struck out one.

Erian Rodriguez’s Low-A debut was pretty disastrous. He allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out one.

The Pelicans were held scoreless until two outs in the ninth, when center fielder Christian Franklin hit a bases-clearing, three-run double. Franklin went 2 for 5.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez had three of them, going 3 for 4 with a triple. He scored on Franklin’s double in the ninth.