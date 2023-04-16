Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Sunday 4/16, 3:10 CT

Sunday notes...

THE PLATOON ADVANTAGE?: Small sample size alert, but the Dodgers have been slightly worse (1-3) vs. LH starters so far this year than against RH starters (7-4), and also have a slightly worse OPS (.746) vs. LHP than vs. RHP (.819).

The last time the Cubs won a series in Dodger Stadium was August 1-3, 2014, when they won two of three. (Of course, they also won two of three there in the 2016 NLCS.) Over the last 20 seasons (excluding 2020, when the two teams did not face each other), the Cubs are 24-42 at Dodger Stadium, their worst road ballpark percentage over that span anywhere they’ve played more than 12 games. HE’S HOT: Cody Bellinger, last 10 games: .316/.386/.526 (12-for-38), two doubles, two home runs, eight runs scored.

Cody Bellinger, last 10 games: .316/.386/.526 (12-for-38), two doubles, two home runs, eight runs scored. HE’S NOT: Michael Fulmer, last three appearances: 2⅔ innings, six hits allowed, 10.13 ERA, 2.251 WHIP, two blown saves.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Julio Urias, LHP

Drew Smyly was much better in Start No. 2 this year than Start No. 1.

He made two starts last year against the Dodgers and the results were not good: 8.53 ERA, 2.211 WHIP. Yikes.

Mookie Betts is the Dodger who’s hit him best: .357 (10-for-28), three doubles, two home runs.

Julio Urias is the best pitcher the Cubs will face this weekend, and he has thrown very, very well this year, with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts (and just two walks) in 18 innings.

In his last start vs. the Cubs, July 10, 2022 at Dodger Stadium, the Cubs hit him pretty hard (five runs in two innings), but: a) L.A. won that game anyway and b) of the 12 Cubs hitters who played in that game, eight are not currently on the Cubs active roster.

So this looks like a classic mismatch.

