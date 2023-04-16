Cub Tracks does the split

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs entered the middle game of the series 7-5 on the season, looking for number eight. Jameson Taillon looked to reverse his early-season fortunes and Dansby Swanson was looking to rid himself of a sombrero.

Jameson Taillon, Wicked 82mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/DmHpb0D2yk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2023

Cody Bellinger, bandito.

"They used to love it when I did that."- @Cody_Bellinger, probably. pic.twitter.com/RVWTDUVIcG — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2023

The bats were looking to rain on southern California again. Patrick Wisdom provided a clap of thunder a day after putting the hammer down on Thor.

Patrick Wisdom off RHP Michael Grove - 110.2 mph, 22 degrees (415 ft Home Run)

95.2 mph 4-Seam Fastball#Cubs @ #Dodgers (T5) — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) April 16, 2023

But the skies cleared up. Taillon looked like his Spring Training self for 5 full innings and the bullpens dueled over that single tally. The second-guess group will be talking about the decision to pull Keegan Thompson.

Keegan Thompson's 2Ks in the 8th...paint and Sword. ️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xV5sQzl0Ad — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2023

In the end, the Cubs fell. Al will have details in his recap.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

Food for Thought:

This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty yearshttps://t.co/sZnqXtShx3 — Live Science (@LiveScience) April 15, 2023

The Ancient Persians Built Windmills Over 1,000 Years Ago That Still Work Todayhttps://t.co/Rm9RC3zx8Z — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 15, 2023

Did these islands ever even exist?https://t.co/osLU56yGNp — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 13, 2023

