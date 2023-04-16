 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks does the split

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs lose late, try to salvage rubber game today.

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs entered the middle game of the series 7-5 on the season, looking for number eight. Jameson Taillon looked to reverse his early-season fortunes and Dansby Swanson was looking to rid himself of a sombrero.

Cody Bellinger, bandito.

The bats were looking to rain on southern California again. Patrick Wisdom provided a clap of thunder a day after putting the hammer down on Thor.

But the skies cleared up. Taillon looked like his Spring Training self for 5 full innings and the bullpens dueled over that single tally. The second-guess group will be talking about the decision to pull Keegan Thompson.

In the end, the Cubs fell. Al will have details in his recap.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

