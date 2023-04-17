An updated look at the 2023 Cubs payroll and luxury tax

Now that the Cubs have a 26-man roster that’s fairly stable, with the occasional recall from Triple-A Iowa, I thought this would be a good time to look again at the team’s payroll and where they stand on luxury tax calculations for 2023.

Taking into account the recent activations of Seiya Suzuki and Brandon Hughes from the injured list, here are all the payroll numbers and luxury tax hits. The Cubs aren’t over luxury tax level one ($233 million) but they’re getting close:

Cubs estimated salaries and luxury tax hits for 2023 Player Salary Tax hit Player Salary Tax hit Dansby Swanson $21,000,000 $25,285,714 Marcus Stroman $25,000,000 $23,666,666 Jason Heyward (released) $21,280,000 $22,280,000 Cody Bellinger $17,500,000 $17,500,000 Seiya Suzuki $18,000,000 $17,000,000 Jameson Taillon $14,000,000 $17,000,000 Kyle Hendricks (IL) $14,000,000 $13,875,000 Ian Happ $10,850,000 $10,850,000 Drew Smyly $8,000,000 $9,500,000 Trey Mancini $7,000,000 $7,000,000 Yan Gomes $6,000,000 $6,500,000 Michael Fulmer $4,000,000 $4,000,000 Tucker Barnhart $3,250,000 $3,250,000 David Bote $4,010,000 $3,000,000 Brad Boxberger $2,800,000 $2,800,000 Nico Hoerner $2,525,000 $2,525,000 Adrian Sampson $1,900,000 $1,900,000 Rowan Wick $1,550,000 $1,550,000 Nick Madrigal $1,225,000 $1,225,000 Luis Torrens $1,200,000 $1,200,000 Edwin Rios $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Mark Leiter Jr. $850,000 $850,000 Codi Heuer (IL) $785,000 $785,000 Patrick Wisdom $763,000 $763,000 Adbert Alzolay $744,750 $744,750 Justin Steele $740,000 $740,000 Keegan Thompson $740,000 $740,000 Julian Merryweather $737,000 $737,000 Michael Rucker $737,000 $737,000 Brandon Hughes $728,000 $728,000 Hayden Wesneski $721,500 $721,500 Ethan Roberts (IL) $721,000 $721,000 Eric Hosmer $720,000 $720,000 40-man minor leaguers (estimate) $2,250,000 Pension payments, benefits, etc. $16,500,000 Cubs share of pre-arb bonus pool $1,666,667 GRAND TOTAL $195,077,250 $222,311,297 Reserve for trades, etc. $10,000,000 FIRST LUXURY TAX THRESHOLD $233,000,000

As always, I turn the rest of this post over to BCB’s The Deputy Mayor of Rush Street for his analysis. The rest of this post is his.

The 2023 Cubs Roster: Here’s Your Team.. What’s Next?

TOP LINE: The early returns are reasonably encouraging, in as much as the Cubs appear to be trying to play the kind of baseball that Jed Hoyer had in mind when assembling this group. Of course when you break it down to individual cases there are some wildly divergent outcomes, perfectly understandable in the SSS of fourteen games. Me, I’ll mostly be looking toward the start of July to make any serious assessments, but that’s not stopping any of you from calling for changes that are possibly premature. (Or brilliantly foresighted!)

Since we last ran these numbers and the team broke camp, a few moves have been made within the 40-man roster, but nothing that materially affects the Cubs luxury tax threshold spending total. Even Kyle Hendricks coming back at some point... his money’s already being paid out, and his returning to the active roster won’t change that. Basically the cake is baked, money-wise.

Current Roster - The 40-man roster is currently FULL, with two additional players on the 60-day IL.

....OF (4) Happ - Bellinger - Suzuki - Mancini

....IF (6) Wisdom - Swanson - Hoerner - Hosmer - Madrigal - Rios

....C (3) Gomes - Barnhart - Torrens

....SP (5) Stroman - Steele - Taillon - Smyly - Wesneski (Hendricks on IL)

....RP (8+1) Fulmer - Boxberger - Hughes - Alzolay - Leiter Jr - Thompson - Merryweather - Rucker (Heuer on 60-Day IL)

40 man pos. players in minors (7) - Kevin Alcantara, Miguel Amaya, Alexander Canario, Brennen Davis, Miles Mastrobuoni, Christopher Morel, Nelson Velazquez.

40 man pitchers in minors (6+1) - Javier Assad, Ben Brown, Jeremiah Estrada, Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian, Ethan Roberts (60-Day IL), Adrian Sampson.

Pre-Arb Players on the 26-man roster or MLB IL - as things stand (8, plus Roberts on the 60-day IL):

Alzolay $744,750

Hughes $728,000

Merryweather $737,000

Roberts $721,000 (on 60-day IL)

Rucker $737,000

Steele $740,000

Thompson $740,000

Wesneski $721,500

Wisdom $763,000

===============

TOTAL $6,632,250

===============

Pre-Arb Players making the ‘downside’ of their MLB deals in the minors (10):

Alcantara

Amaya

Assad ($721,500 in majors)

Brown

Canario

Davis

Estrada

Jensen

Kilian

Mastrobuoni ($720,500 in majors)

Morel ($ ??? in majors)

Velazquez ($ ??? in majors)

Other Expenses:

40-man Roster Players in Minors $2,250,000

Pension Payments & Sundry Expenses $16,500,000

Cubs’ Share of Pre-Arb Bonus Pool $1,666,667

(Reserve Withheld for Trades/Buffer)¹ [Cap Space Remaining]

================

TOTAL $20,416,667

================

GRAND TOTAL FOR CBT/CAP PURPOSES $222,311,297

LUXURY TAX THRESHOLD $233,000,000

CUBS REMAIN UNDER THE TAX BY $10,688,703 (Effectively, the trade budget for July)

¹- Optional Expense, but some amount figures to be held back from whatever Tom Ricketts sets the baseball budget at.

ADJUSTED FOR ACTUAL PAYROLL EXPENDITURES IN 2023

GRAND TOTAL IN CASH OUTLAY $215,493,917

(This figure includes deducting $6,817,380 in adjustments between contract payouts and cap valuations.)

BOTTOM LINE: Again, absent Hoyer & Co. making a trade, the team may change out players from the minors at some point in the season, but that kind of move won’t materially affect the cap spending number here. What’s left can be considered Jed’s trade budget, though he’ll need to keep an eye on performance bonuses and such. My view is that it would be somewhat silly to build the team without incurring any luxury tax penalties, only to go marginally over the threshold in July. (Though it’s an option if the team is contending.)

So while Nelson Velázquez had a great season debut, I wonder where he’s going to play now that Suzuki is back. Does the brain trust think his value is as a bench player in The Show, rather than getting regular playing time in Iowa with an eye on a full-time spot - like it seems the front office still hopes for with Christopher Morel. Happ, Bellinger, Suzuki... barring another IL stint among that group, we can talk about that long-term situation once July comes.

For the short-term, the team really could use a backup who can play center field. So whether it’s Velazquez coming right back up whenever Bellinger needs some time off or someone else, I don’t know that a bench of Mancini, Madrigal, Rios, Torrens and the actual backup catcher is doing the team all that much good right now. It certainly isn’t providing much flexibility for Ross, and it’s inevitable that some of the starters will need some days off here and there.

On the other hand, if Brennen Davis or Matt Mervis suddenly appear ready... they’ll need spots to play more often than sit on the bench in The Show. Again, I think that’s probably a discussion for July - how Hoyer might need to make room for someone. Something you might want to keep in mind for the next three months or so while we (hopefully) enjoy this team’s play.

In the nearer term, Kyle Hendricks is beginning to ramp up, and he’s perhaps a month away. Maybe his return doesn’t have quite as many fans scratching their heads to try and figure out if there’s room in the rotation for him as there was, say, two weeks ago. Of course, things can happen in a month that coule re-shuffle the deck once again.