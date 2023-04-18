Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics preview, Tuesday 4/18, 8:40 CT

OAKLAND — Tuesday notes...

FOR STARTERS: Cubs starters on the current road trip (four games): 1.46 ERA (four earned runs in 24⅔ innings, averaging 6.2 innings per start), 0.770 WHIP, five walks, 25 strikeouts. Overall this year Cubs starters have posted a 2.95 ERA, best among National League teams.

AHEAD OF THE PACE: The Cubs won their ninth game of 2023 in their 15th game of the season. Excluding the 2020 pandemic season, that's the earliest any Cubs team has won nine games since 2016, when they started 9-2.

The Cubs won their ninth game of 2023 in their 15th game of the season. Excluding the 2020 pandemic season, that’s the earliest any Cubs team has won nine games since 2016, when they started 9-2. MORE ON THIS YEAR’S START: The Cubs are 9-6, a .600 winning percentage. This is the 22nd season since 1901 that they have been at .600 or higher after 15 games. The previous season was 2020, when they got off to a 12-3 start. That tied with 1970 for their second best ever, behind 13-2 in 1907. The Cubs were 11-4 in 4 seasons, including 2016. 2001 was among 6 seasons they began 10-5. They also were 9-6 in 4 seasons this century: 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2008. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HE'S HOT: Cody Bellinger, since his 0-for-11 start: .383/.434/.638 (18-for-47) with three doubles, three home runs and only five strikeouts.

Cody Bellinger, since his 0-for-11 start: .383/.434/.638 (18-for-47) with three doubles, three home runs and only five strikeouts. WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom during his four-game home run streak: .389/.389/1.222 (7-for-18, 1.611 OPS), five home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

A’s lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Ken Waldichuk, LHP

Marcus Stroman’s three starts this year have all been very good, emblematic of the pitcher we hoped he’d be when the Cubs signed him. He’s allowed 10 hits and two walks in 18 innings (0.667 WHIP) and struck out 18, with an ERA of 1.00. What’s not to like?

He’s faced the A’s before, but there are so many new guys on their team that the most any current Athletic has faced him is seven at-bats (Jace Peterson, 1-for-7).

Here’s hoping his good start continues.

Ken Waldichuk. Like a lot of A’s, he came from another team, this time the Yankees, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2019 out of St. Mary’s (CA). He came to Oakland in the deal last summer that sent Frankie Montas to New York.

In 10 MLB starts for the A’s, he has posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.430 WHIP and this year, he has allowed seven (!) home runs in 15 innings pitched.

He’s never faced the Cubs, but Dansby Swanson homered off him last September, so there’s that.

Discuss amongst yourselves.