Cub Tracks’ will No. 4,715 please stand up?

Sights and sounds from the game:

With his second bomb of the night, your MLB home run leaders are Pete Alonso and…Patrick Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/mbokhkMSda — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 18, 2023

Make that Bellinger's first career 5-hit game. And now hitting at .464 clip over this 7-game hitting streak. https://t.co/PLRcbKUIX6 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 18, 2023

Cubs win the series opener in Oakland! pic.twitter.com/hWj2ZCeB4E — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 18, 2023

Joe Maddon on @ParkinsSpiegel reflecting on his #Cubs tenure, the old core: “We should’ve stayed together longer, there’s no question. We had a lot more chicken left on the bone. We weren’t given the opportunity. I’ll say that because it’s true.”



Listen: https://t.co/VOjyt0Mb7z pic.twitter.com/muFGGkb4Nm — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 17, 2023

9) MLB Power Rankings: Chicago Cubs The Chicago Cubs had a very good week and are now 7-3 in their last 10 games. Maybe this club is for real after all. After an active offseason that looked like it gave them a competitive ball club but maybe not quite a winner, they’ve gotten off to a strong start. Justin Steele has joined Marcus Stroman in the April Cy Young race. Trophies don’t get handed out for that but it does make the fans feel good.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, our top #Cubs prospect is Pete Crow-Armstrong, who grades out as an 80 on the Baseball Name Scale. Why is he the best? Read the article!https://t.co/uk9EA8qmjx — North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) April 17, 2023

Dave Byrnes (Courthouse News Service*): Trial concludes in Chicago Cubs disability access suit. “A Cubs fan with muscular dystrophy claims Wrigley Field does not have enough wheelchair-accessible seating.”

Food for Thought:

"This is one of the most exciting missions we have ever flown in the solar system, by far the most complex." https://t.co/M4cRqhSs7L — Futurism (@futurism) April 17, 2023

The Seven Wonders Of The Ancient World And Where To Find Themhttps://t.co/zEhXVnxZtw — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 17, 2023

If true, the find would put pachyderms in a rare group that only includes humans and bonobos. https://t.co/tIPlDJGfFx — News from Science (@NewsfromScience) April 18, 2023

