Cub Tracks’ will No. 4,715 please stand up?

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Oakland looks worse than advertised. The 9-6 Cubs are fun. The odd number, of course, is the possum. If he stands up to be counted, maybe we can get six more weeks of spring. 

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Sights and sounds from the game:

9) MLB Power Rankings: Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs had a very good week and are now 7-3 in their last 10 games. Maybe this club is for real after all. After an active offseason that looked like it gave them a competitive ball club but maybe not quite a winner, they’ve gotten off to a strong start. Justin Steele has joined Marcus Stroman in the April Cy Young race. Trophies don’t get handed out for that but it does make the fans feel good.

Food for Thought:

