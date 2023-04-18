Cub Tracks’ will No. 4,715 please stand up?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Obvious marketing. Feel free to use this @Cubs. #Cubs #MustCTv pic.twitter.com/5bAMikyr7n— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) April 18, 2023
Sights and sounds from the game:
Crush a baseball daily.#DailyWisdom | @PatrickWisdom5 pic.twitter.com/ss6tcyEe9Y— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2023
Nico hustles. Seiya singles. Cubbies take the lead.@nico_hoerner | @suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/cWXtwEfAMM— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2023
4-run 4th pic.twitter.com/wNarDe2hVN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 18, 2023
Hayden Wesneski, Bowel-Locking 82mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/fXa1nz6BcL— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2023
With his second bomb of the night, your MLB home run leaders are Pete Alonso and…Patrick Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/mbokhkMSda— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 18, 2023
Make that Bellinger's first career 5-hit game. And now hitting at .464 clip over this 7-game hitting streak. https://t.co/PLRcbKUIX6— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 18, 2023
Cubs win the series opener in Oakland! pic.twitter.com/hWj2ZCeB4E— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 18, 2023
Joe Maddon on @ParkinsSpiegel reflecting on his #Cubs tenure, the old core: “We should’ve stayed together longer, there’s no question. We had a lot more chicken left on the bone. We weren’t given the opportunity. I’ll say that because it’s true.”— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 17, 2023
- Sahadev Sharma (the Athletic {$}): Cubs introduce Dodgers to the Leit Show, win third series in a row: ‘We’re nasty’. “He’s been great,” manager David Ross said. “That’s why we went to him.” Meghan Montemurro has thoughts about Leiter. Maddie Lee adds on.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs lefty Brandon Hughes ready to ‘get back out there’. “The Cubs reinstated Hughes from the 15-day IL on Saturday.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Baserunning is becoming a weapon for the Cubs. “For a Cubs team that emphasizes the need to do the little things well, that baserunning will be vital to their success throughout the season.” Evan Altman has something to say about this. Jordan Bastian has a few words.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): At what point are the Cubs too competitive NOT to call up Matt Mervis? “The Cubs can’t screw around this year. Every win might really matter.” Evan Altman has more Mervis. Jordan Campbell is on that train also.
9) MLB Power Rankings: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs had a very good week and are now 7-3 in their last 10 games. Maybe this club is for real after all. After an active offseason that looked like it gave them a competitive ball club but maybe not quite a winner, they’ve gotten off to a strong start. Justin Steele has joined Marcus Stroman in the April Cy Young race. Trophies don’t get handed out for that but it does make the fans feel good.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Dansby Swanson makes more Cubs history. “Dansby Swanson is the fastest (13 games) to his fifth 3+ hit reg. season game with the Cubs, among players to first appear for Chicago since 1900.” (per ESPN)
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Welcome Home: Why the Cubs’ series in Oakland is extra special for Nico Hoerner. “It’s 15 minutes from where I grew up,” Hoerner said. Maddie Lee has more.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Nick Madrigal gets start at third vs. A’s. “... infielder Nick Madrigal is trying to earn a more regular role on the team in the early going of this season...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs prospect Owen Caissie off to hot start with aggressive approach. “This year, he opens at the Double-A level, where he is nearly four years younger than the average position player.”
To the surprise of absolutely no one, our top #Cubs prospect is Pete Crow-Armstrong, who grades out as an 80 on the Baseball Name Scale. Why is he the best? Read the article!https://t.co/uk9EA8qmjx— North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) April 17, 2023
- Dave Byrnes (Courthouse News Service*): Trial concludes in Chicago Cubs disability access suit. “A Cubs fan with muscular dystrophy claims Wrigley Field does not have enough wheelchair-accessible seating.”
