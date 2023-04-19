Baseball history unpacked, April 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: No present-day or past Cubs were born April 19.

Today in history:

1591 - The French city of Chartres surrenders to King Henry IV.

- The French city of Chartres surrenders to King Henry IV. 1775 - American Revolution begins in Lexington, Massachusetts. The “Shot Heard Round the World” takes place later that day in Concord.

1782 - John Adams secures Dutch Republic’s recognition of the United States as an independent government, a house he purchased in The Hague becomes America’s first embassy.

- John Adams secures Dutch Republic’s recognition of the United States as an independent government, a house he purchased in The Hague becomes America’s first embassy. 1932 - President Herbert Hoover suggests the five-day work week.

- President Herbert Hoover suggests the five-day work week. 1943 - Bicycle Day - Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann deliberately takes LSD for the first time.

- Bicycle Day - Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann deliberately takes LSD for the first time. 1948 - American Broadcasting Company (ABC) TV network debuts.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.