 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Athletics, Wednesday 4/19, 2:37 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Athletics Wednesday 4/19 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...