Outside The Confines: Forget who’s on first...

Welcome to your Wednesday edition of Outside The Confines. It’s hard to believe we’re already almost three weeks into the season. The Rays’ win streak is over, but they’ve won something: they don’t currently have the lowest attendance in baseball, as you’ll see later in the links.

The Padres lineup is about to get more stacked. Mookie Betts is about to try a new position. The Tigers have made club history (and not for something bad!), and the Atlantic League is previewing what might be the next big MLB rule changes.

Let’s get into today’s links!

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts will be back from paternity leave tomorrow. And it sure sounds like he’s going to start at shortstop. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 18, 2023

Last night the Reds had the lowest announced attendance in GABP history. 11 minutes before first pitch, tonight it looks a little more sparse. pic.twitter.com/eLqp46A6wK — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) April 18, 2023

Eduardo Rodriguez is first Tiger to toss 8+ scoreless innings with no walks and 10+ K's since Max Scherzer vs. Rockies on June 17, 2012. Last Tiger before that was Bill Donovan on June 27, 1908. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 18, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.