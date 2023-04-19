Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 19

Hey! Iowa played!

Also, be sure the check out the highlights from Cade Horton tonight. It’s early, but he looks like he could be something special.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs skinned the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 1-0.

Starter Caleb Kilian got the win after allowing just three hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked no one. Kilian looked like his early-2022 self tonight, throwing 67 pitches and 44 of them were strikes.

Four pitchers, Ryan Borucki, Jeremiah Estrada, Tyler Duffey and Manuel Rodríguez each threw one inning of relief. None of the four of them allowed a hit. Rodríguez did get into some trouble in the ninth, loading the bases with one out after an error and two walks. But he induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the game and complete the save. Rodríguez struck out one.

The one run the I-Cubs got came in the second inning when David Bote, Brennen Davis and Jake Slaughter all singled. Davis went 2 for 4. Bote was 1 for 4 with a run scored and Slaughter went 1 for 3 with the RBI.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t hide from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 5-4.

Bad news is that Daniel Palencia started this game and left in the middle of an at-bat to start the third inning with an apparent injury. Before he left, Palencia’s final line was two runs on one hit and a walk over two innings. The one hit was a two-run home run by James Free.

Walker Powell stepped in for Palencia and pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run on no hits. Powell walked two and struck out four.

Bailey Horn was called upon in the top of the ninth for the save, but he gave up two runs and took the loss instead. Horn’s line was two runs on two hits over one inning. He walked one and struck out two.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a ground-rule RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Smokies their first lead of the game. Vazquez was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Nelson Maldonado went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored.

Vazquez’s RBI double.

THE SMOKIES TAKE THE LEAD! Luis Vazquez with an RBI ground rule double! 4-3 in the bottom of the 8th. pic.twitter.com/J633KggOck — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 20, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs plucked the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 4-3.

Richard Gallardo pitched the first five innings and collected the win after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits. Gallardo struck out two and walked one.

Jared Wright was called on for a two-inning save and, after some difficulties in the ninth, he came through. Wright allowed one run on no hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara was 2 for 4 with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for two total runs batted in.

DH Fabian Pertuz was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 5.

There was a rain delay in this game of one hour and four minutes.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 2-1.

Cade Horton made his home debut in this game and he was very impressive. Horton pitched four innings without allowing a run or a hit. He struck out seven and walked three.

Saul Gonzalez got the loss in relief after he allowed a home run to Francisco Floyd. Gonzalez gave up one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

First baseman Felix Stevens tripled in the fifth inning and scored on a passed ball for the only Pelicans run. Stevens went 1 for 3.

The Pelicans had just three hits tonight.

Here are the Cade Horton highlights.

A 7-strikeout outing for Cubs 2022 1st round pick Cade Horton!



Tune in! https://t.co/kWUzzUkVyY pic.twitter.com/CTzUsZsqYm — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 20, 2023

Full highlights: