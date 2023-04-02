Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Sunday 4/2, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ hit the Cubs’ first home run of the season for the third time in his career (also 2018 and 2020). That’s tied for the third-most in team history, trailing Frank Schulte (four times), Ernie Banks (four times) and Mark Grace (four times).

After Sunday’s game, the Cubs travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the Reds. After that, they won’t play a N.L. Central opponent on the road until June 19-21, three games against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. THE NEW GUYS: Seven Cubs made their team debuts Thursday: Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, Miles Mastrobuoni, Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer. Three others did so Saturday: Tucker Barnhart, Edwin Rios and Luis Torrens. There are still two others on the active roster waiting to make their Cubs debuts: Jameson Taillon (who starts today) and Julian Merryweather.

Seven Cubs made their team debuts Thursday: Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, Miles Mastrobuoni, Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer. Three others did so Saturday: Tucker Barnhart, Edwin Rios and Luis Torrens. There are still two others on the active roster waiting to make their Cubs debuts: Jameson Taillon (who starts today) and Julian Merryweather. THE PITCH TIMER: The Cubs’ first two games of 2023 ran 2:21 and 2:32. The Cubs had only 11 nine-inning games run 2:32 or shorter in the entire 2022 season, and it took until May 16 (Game 34) to have two nine-inning games that short last year. (The game against the Rays April 20, 2022 ran 2:07, but was shortened to 5½ innings by rain.)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. the Brewers.



Brewers lineup:

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Eric Lauer, LHP

Jameson Taillon is making his Cubs debut this afternoon. He posted a 3.93 ERA in five spring starts covering 18⅓ innings with 23 strikeouts — and no walks. Spring or not, the walk number is impressive.

Control was one of the best things Taillon showed last year, too — just 32 walks in 177x innings, 1.6 per nine innings.

He made four starts in Wrigley Field while a member of the Pirates, posting a 2.25 ERA and striking out 20 in 20 innings. He faced the Brewers last year as a member of the Yankees, September 17 in Milwaukee, allowing four hits and four runs, including a homer by Willy Adames. Hope for a bit better today.

Eric Lauer had a terrible spring, posting an ERA of 11.57 in four outings, with a 2.486 WHIP. However, he had the same issues the last two years in spring training, so the Brewers aren’t too concerned.

He posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.273 WHIP in four starts against the Cubs last year. Among Cubs hitters, Ian Happ (4-for-11, two doubles) and Cody Bellinger (5-for-17, two doubles, a home run) have hit him reasonably well in the past.

